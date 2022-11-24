Ayush can play important role in making 'New India': Sarbananda Sonowal

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal laid emphasis on how Ayush can play an important role in realizing the dream of 'New India' by providing holistic healthcare and medical care for its citizens, the Ministry of Ayush informed in a press release on Wednesday.

The Union Minister of Ayush was addressing the gathering at the 6th CII Ayush Conclave 2022 in New Delhi today.

In his inaugural address, the Minister said, "Ayush market has reached $18 billion from a meagre $3 billion under the guidance and visionary leadership of our Prime Minister."



"At present, we are witnessing a highly receptive environment where the value of Ayush systems in healthcare is widely being recognized. Many reforms in research strategies, nature of practice and education are underway, which will facilitate growth in this sector. The new generation of our country should study deeply about the Ayush systems," Sonowal further said.

Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, in his keynote address said, "Ministry of Ayush in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) has established a lot of benchmarks for the Ayush system. These benchmarks will be beneficial for all the stakeholders, particularly industry related to Ayush systems."

Special Secretary Ministry of Ayush, Pramod Kumar Pathak, also addressed the plenary session on the regulatory roadmap for ease of doing business. In his address, he said that the first important aspect of ease of doing business is consultation and that is happening robustly at the Ministry of Ayush. Further, for promoting a scientific approach, the ministry is working with the Departments of Science and Biotechnology and the inputs are effectively included in our roadmap.

The 6th CII Ayush Conclave 2022 was organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) with the support of the Ministry of Ayush. Key stakeholders of the Ayush system discussed topics like a regulatory roadmap, Research and development in the Ayush sector, Branding, promotion and marketing of Ayush products. (ANI)

