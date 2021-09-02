AYUSH distributed 7,500 medicinal plants to farmers in Punjab and 750 in UP

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): The Ministry of AYUSH on Thursday informed that a total of 7500 medicinal plants were distributed to farmers in Maharashtra and 750 in Uttar Pradesh under the national campaign run by AYUSH.

A target of distributing 75,000 saplings across the country has been set up by the ministry, Union AYUSH Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

In a statement, Sonowal said, "The country has immense potential in the field of medicinal plants, and cultivation of medicinal plants on 75,000 hectares of land will ensure availability of medicines in the country. It will be a big source of income for the farmers."



During the medicinal plant distribution campaign, the officials also felicitated those farmers who were already cultivating these plants.

According to AYUSH, the market of medicinal plants has increased in a big way not only in India but all over the world in the last 1.5 years. This is the reason that Ashwagandha has been the third best-selling product in America.

AYUSH has launched a national campaign to promote the cultivation of medicinal plants in the country as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. (ANI)

