Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to inaugurate convocation ceremony of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth

New Delhi [India], March 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (RAV,) an autonomous organization under the Ministry of Ayush will be celebrating its 25th convocation. Union Minister of Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the convocation on March 11, said a press release.

As the country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav India@75, the theme of this year's convocation is "Ayurveda Aahar-Swasth Bharat ka Aadhar".

During the two-day event on March 11 and 12, certificates will be given to 155 students who have successfully completed the Certificate of Rashtriya Ayurveda Vidyapeeth (CRAV) course held recently. The commencement of next session of CRAV in a traditional manner of induction which is called Shishyopanayana will also be made on March 12. Nearly 225 students will be inducted for the next session. Every year RAV undertakes the ambitious CRAV programme which follows the traditional method of learning i.e Guru-Shishya parampara.

The Guru-Shishya Parampara is a flagship programme of RAV through which the traditional knowledge is transferred from Gurus to Shishyas. RAV through CRAV is trying to revive the system which has gradually vanished with the disappearance of Gurukuls.

The Ayush Minister will confer the "Lifetime Achievement Award" to Dr Subhash Ranade and Vaidya Tarachand Sharma for their outstanding contribution throughout their life for promotion and propagation to Ayurveda within and outside the country.



Subhash Ranade is a leading academician and physician in the field of Ayurveda. He is the author of 155 books on Ayurveda and Yoga. He has worked as Prof. and Head, Dept. of Interdisciplinary School of Ayurveda and Prof. and Head, Dept. of Ayurveda Pune University and Principal of Ashtang Ayurveda College, Pune, India.

Vaidya Tarachand Sharma has been serving Ayurveda since 1967 and had worked in various Ayurveda institutes and has been awarded with various awards. He is an expert in Nadi Viseshagya (Pulse Experts) and has also written about 21 books on Ayurveda.

Furthermore, FRAV award will also be given to Vaidyas who are persistently working in reestablishing the glory of Ayurveda amd also serving the society by their professional acumen.

RAV has been functioning since 1991 with financial assistance from the Government of India. The objectives of RAV is to promote the knowledge of Ayurveda, undertaking academic works related to Ayurveda, conducting training programmes including Teachers' Training Programmes, Continuing Medical Education, Community Health Officers (CHO) training programmes and other activities.

Ayush Ministry has notified RAV as an accrediting body for those courses which are not covered under IMCC Act, 1970 or any other regulations. RAV has formed a body named Ayurveda Training Accreditation Board (ATAB) for the purpose.

RAV has also collaborated with the Indian Institute of Technology, (IITVaranasi) to start the PhD courses in Dravyaguna, Rasa Shastra and Bhaishajya Kalpana, Samhita and Siddhanta, Shalya, Panchkarma and Kaya chikitsa. (ANI)

