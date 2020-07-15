AYUSH Ministry announces winners of 'My Life-My Yoga' video blogging contest

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Ministry of AYUSH on Tuesday announced the names of the winners of 'My Life - My Yoga' video blogging contest.

The global contest on the digital platform was a joint effort by the Ministry of AYUSH and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) which was launched on May 31, 2020, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of International Yoga Day this year.

According to a press release by PIB, "The contest was held in six categories- Professional, Adult (above 18 years) and Youth (under 18) with male and female contestants considered separately. A total of 35,141 entries were received from India and nearly 2,000 entries were received from other countries. The entries of other countries are being evaluated by the respective Indian Missions."

"The entries received from India were screened by 200 yoga experts and 160 videos were shortlisted. Further, a 15-member jury across these categories evaluated the shortlisted entries. Winners were decided by scores allotted independently by jury members and averaged. Those with the highest average score were declared winners," it added.

The participants were required to upload a three minutes video of three Yogic practices (kriya, asana, pranayama, bandha or mudra), including a short video message/ description on how the Yogic practices influenced their life, on social media platforms (such as Facebook, Twitter or Instagram) with hashtag #MyLifeMyYoga. (ANI)

