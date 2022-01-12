Ayush Ministry hopes to see crores of people participate in global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Ministry of AYUSH is all set for the global Surya Namaskar Demonstration programme on January 14 under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and is hopeful to see crores of people participating in the programme.

Minister of AYUSH, Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said that the Surya Namaskar demonstration on Makar Sankranti is more relevant in the current resurgence of COVID-19. "It is a proven fact that Surya Namaskar builds up vitality and immunity and therefore is able to keep corona at bay," he said.

"The Ministry of Ayush has launched this Programme under the direction and guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narender Modi," he added.



Speaking on the Surya Namashkar programme, Minister of State for AYUSH, Dr Mahendra Munjapara said that Surya Namaskar rejuvenates Mind and body. "Yoga effects on molecular genetics are being studied," he said.

Secretary Ayush Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha said, "It is Surya Namaskar for Vitality, Jeevani Shakti Keliye Surya Namaskar", he said.

All leading Yoga Institutes both from India and abroad, the Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation, Yoga Certification Board, FIT India, and many Government & Non-Government organizations are participating in this worldwide program. Celebrities and Sports personalities are expected to promote Surya Namaskar through video messages. Players and staff of SAI will also participate in the programme.

Participants and Yoga enthusiasts can register themselves on respective portals and will have to upload videos of performing Surya Namaskar on January 14. The registration links are available on respective websites and are widely distributed by the Ayush Ministry. (ANI)

