AYUSH Ministry invites applications for Prime Minister's Yoga Awards

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): The Ministry of AYUSH (MoA) has invited applications for the nomination process of the Prime Minister's Yoga Awards (PMYA) starting from Wednesday. The last date for the submission of the entries is April 30.

According to MoA, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the applications for the award were not invited in 2020. However, like in previous years, the Ministry of AYUSH will be felicitating the achievers and unsung heroes and institutions of the domain of Yoga, from different parts of the country and across the world with PMYA.

The selection process is a well-defined process for which two committees are constituted by the Ministry of AYUSH, namely the Screening Committee and the Evaluation Committee (Jury), which will decide the selection and evaluation criteria for finalising the recipients of the awards.

The applicants/nominees for these awards should have a rich experience in Yoga, said the ministry.

The ministry further stated that an application, complete in all respects, can be made by the applicant directly, or they may be nominated by a prominent person or organisation working in the field of Yoga, for consideration under this award process.



Aan applicant can nominate/can be nominated for only one award category, that is either the National Award or the International Award, in a particular year.

The award will be hosted on the 'My Gov' platform and consists of two National categories for the entities of Indian origin, and two International categories for the entities of Indian or foreign origin.

The winners will be felicitated by the means of a trophy, certificate, and a cash award of Rs 25 lakh, which will be announced on the International Day of Yoga on June 21, 2021, adding that in the case of joint winners, the awards would be divided among them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the second International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2016, had announced two categories of Yoga awards - one being International and the other being National - to be announced on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga (IDY).

The purpose of the awards is to recognise and felicitate those who have made a significant impact on society, for a sustained period, by the way of promotion and development of Yoga. (ANI)

