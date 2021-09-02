Ayush Ministry kickstarts campaign to distribute prophylactic medicines

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Ministry of Ayush on Thursday launched a campaign here to distribute Ayush prophylactic medicines and written guidelines on diet and lifestyle to 75 lakh people across the country, with a special focus on the geriatric (people of 60 years and above age) population and frontline workers.

The kit of Ayurveda prophylactic medicines for Covid-19 contains Sanshamani Vati, which is also known as Guduchi or Giloy Ghan Vati and Ashwagandha Ghan Vati. The kit and the guidelines have been prepared by the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Medicines (CCRAS), a statement said.

"Distribution of Ayush prophylactic medicines will help citizens to boost immunity against the coronavirus. During the two waves of pandemics, the people of this country showed great faith in our traditional system of medicine. Their faith has encouraged us to come up with this nationwide distribution campaign. This campaign is being carried out through the robust network of more than 86 Ayush institutions across the country," Sarbananda Sonowal said during a virtual address.



"The campaign aimed at contributing to the vision and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure "Health for All". The Prime Minister has listed seven tasks to fight pandemic and among those first ones is taking care of the elderly," Sonowal added, further stated the press release.

The drive to distribute prophylactic medicines and diet and lifestyle guideline is a part of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' campaign launched by the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of India's freedom. The year-long campaign will continue till August 2022 when India celebrates the 75th anniversary of its Independence, as per the press release.

Speaking on the occasion, Munjpara Mahendrabhai said that the current campaign was especially focused on the 60 plus age group. "This will help boost immunity in this age group as they are considered more vulnerable in this pandemic situation," the MoS said.

The Ministry of Ayush has been allotted one week from 30th August to 5th September 2021 for the promotion of several activities including the launch of the Y-Break mobile application, distribution of medicinal plants for farmers and the public and various webinars.

Other dignitaries present at the launch included N Srikanth, Director General, CCRAS; Pramod Kumar Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of Ayush and D. Senthil Pandian, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, Anil Khurana, Chairman, National Commission for Homoeopathy and Vaidya Jayant Deopujari, Chairperson, National Commission for Indian System of Medicine among others. (ANI)

