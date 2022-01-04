Ayush Ministry launches Surya Namaskar challenger, aims world record

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 4 (ANI): With the aim to create a culture of fitness and promote a healthy lifestyle through the practice of Yogasana, the Ministry of AYUSH on Monday launched 75 crore Suryanamaskar Initiative.

The programme is launched in line with the tribute to 75 years of India's independence "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".



The initiative was launched by Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal in Hyderabad. Sonowal also laid the foundation stone of the Heartfulness International Yoga academy in Hyderabad.

The 75 crore Suryanamaskar challenge also aims at creating the largest congregational Surya Namaskar event with each participant also receiving a certificate upon completing the 21-day Suryanamaskar challenger.





For those who can participate in this project, the yoga practice of Surya Namaskar has been slated 13 times a day for 21 days. The project will last till February 20, 2022. As many as 30 states are participating in the grand Suryanamaskar initiative.

Speaking at the occasion, Sonowal said, "It is an exhilarating experience to participate in Surya Namaskar at such a grand scale as well. The people of the world are coming together today to celebrate the goodness of yoga. It is a message to the world that fitness should be at the heart of one's life and yoga is a form of fitness that elevates one spiritually as well. With inaugurating the International Yoga Academy, Heartfulness is making the effort in the right direction by making Yoga accessible to more and more people."

During the launch, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana Sports and Youth Affairs Minister V Srinivas Goud and Patanjali Foundation president and Yoga guru Swami Ramdev were also present.

Sonowal also performed Surya Namaskar along with Swami Ramdev at the launch event.

In association with several Union ministries including the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Education, Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the programme is being organized by five institutions - Patanjali Yogpeeth, Heartfulness Institute, National Yogasana Sport Federation (NYSF), Geeta Parivar and Kreeda Bharati.

According to NYSF, Suryanamaskar is a unique combination of physical and spiritual activity developed by India's ancient sages. Surya Namaskar is a cardiovascular workout of eight poses, done with rhythmic breathing (Pranayama) and chanting Mantras.

To participate in the programme, one can register at www.75suryanamaskar.com. (ANI)

