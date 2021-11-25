Ayush Ministry sets up expert group to examine use of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU drugs

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Ministry of Ayush has decided to re-examine the matter relating to the use of Ashwagandha (Withania somniferal) leaves in ASU (Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani) drugs by constituting an expert group to this end.

Earlier, the Ministry of Ayush had issued an advisory against using the leaves of Ashwagandha in ASU Drugs.

"In the wake of the Ayush Ministry barring the use of Ashwagandha leaves, representations had been received from the ASU Drugs Manufacturing Industry partners," the Ministry of Ayush said in an official release.



Further, the Ministry also invited the stakeholders to discuss their concerns about the utilization of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU products.

"The ministry has decided to re-examine the advisory issued to the drug manufacturers to refrain from using Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) leaves by setting up an Expert Group," it added.

The Expert Group will make appropriate recommendations to the Government of India on the use of Ashwagandha leaves or Panchanga of Ashwagandha in ASU products based on scientific evidence, it further said. (ANI)

