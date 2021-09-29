Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission single window for all healthcare solutions, says NHA CEO Dr R S Sharma

New Delhi [India], September 28 (ANI): A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, National Health Authority (NHA) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr R S Sharma on Tuesday said that the mission is a single-window for all the solutions related to healthcare facilities including doctors, laboratories, tests etc.

"The Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission has been launched by the Prime Minister yesterday and the whole purpose of this mission is to maximise the use of digital infrastructure and instant connectivity and digital platforms which India has created to deliver the health services efficiently with major emphasis on patients," said Dr Sharma in an exclusive interview to ANI.

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people, and this unique ID will contain all the health records of the person

Dr Sharma further explained about the next target and the use of unique health IDs and said "Our next target is to ensure that the system which was piloted in six union territories, is rolled out in the whole country so that we are able to create a system with health service providers, health professionals and other kinds of facilities and ensure that people get the Unique Health IDs. The IDs will enable people to get benefits of teleconsultation so as to reduce the cost and efforts and get better treatment."



He stated that one of the important benefits of this mission is that patients will be easily able to find doctors in their own language anywhere in the country.

"To consult a doctor the patient can download the app and can search a doctor who can speak his language, about the fees of doctor and can avail tele-consultancy easily," said Dr Sharma.

"There will be a transparency about the cost of treatment and medicines and the patient can choose as to where he/she wants to avail treatment," he added.

The Ayushman Bharat Digital Health Mission will create the digital health ecosystem. It's similar to the role played by Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in revolutionising payments, where patients will able to access healthcare facilities. (ANI)

