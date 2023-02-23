Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission facilitating quick OPD registration through Scan, Share service: Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The National Health Authority (NHA) under its flagship scheme Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) introduced the Scan and Share service for faster OPD registrations in October 2022, as per an official release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Within five months of its launch, the service has been adopted by 365 hospitals. The QR-code based instant registration service has helped over 5 lakh patients save time by drastically reducing the wait times in the Out Patient Department (OPD) registration areas of the participating hospitals.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya hailed the quick and queue less OPD registration under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

"The participating hospitals (Government of private) display their unique QR codes in patient registration areas. The patients can scan the QR code using any health application of their choice (such as ABHA App, Aarogya Setu App, EkaCare, DRiefcase, Bajaj Health, PayTM) and share their ABHA profile (demographic information like name, age, gender, and ABHA number) with the Health Management Information system (HMIS) of the hospital. This enables paper-less registration and thereby instant token generation. The patient saves time and the health facility is able to optimize the need of resources deployed for registration. The patient's health records also get digitally linked to their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) which they can manage and access from their phone anytime anywhere," it read.



Speaking on the vision behind this service innovation, CEO, NHA said, "The Scan and share service is a typical example of how technology can be leveraged to provide better services to patients and to improve the system efficiency. With increased adoption, patient registrations can be made effortless, seamless and accurate. Our focus is to work closely with the stakeholders to maximize the impact of ABDM-enabled digital health services."

It read that the real-time benefits of Scan and Share service are being leveraged by patients across the country. Apart from Government hospitals, several private hospitals are also enabling the ABHA-based registrations for their patients.

As per an official press release, the service is currently live in 125 districts across 25 States/ UTs in the country. Karnataka (2.5 lakh tokens), Uttar Pradesh (1.1 lakh users) and Delhi (72 thousand users) are the leading states in the adoption of this Scan & Share service for better patient experience.

As per an official release, earlier this week, NHA has also achieved the milestone of registering 2 lakh health facilities like hospitals, clinics, diagnostic laboratories and imaging centres, pharmacies etc. in the Health Facility Registry (HFR). The HFR is a core building block of ABDM that aims to serve as a single source of truth for verified information on health facilities across the country.

"The patients can get credible information about the facilities from https://facility.abdm.gov.in/. Among the verified facilities, around 75 per cent belongs to the government sector. Karnataka (46,179), Uttar Pradesh (31,417), Maharashtra (13,789) and Andhra Pradesh (13,345) top the list of health facilities on HFR," it read. (ANI)

