Azad accuses government of murdering democracy

New Delhi [India], Aug 5 (ANI): Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday accused the BJP-led government of "murdering constitution and democracy" by abrogating Article 370 and other steps taken in relation to the state.

Strongly opposing the government decisions in the House, Azad, a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said that Article 370 provides a special relationship to Jammu and Kashmir.

He spoke after Home Minister Amit Shah introduced a bill for reorganisation of Jammu and Kashmir into two union territories and a resolution for abrogating Article 370. Shah also introduced the bill to provide 10 per cent reservation to the economically backward sections.

"We stand by the Constitution of India. We can lay down our lives to protect the Constitution. We condemn what the government is doing. The government has murdered democracy and constitution," Azad said.

He said Article 370 is "historical" and integrates the state with the country.

"In seventy years, lakhs of people have made sacrifices, personnel of security personnel have been martyred. Whenever needed, the people of the state have stood with the rest of the country," he said.

He condemned the act of two PDP MPs who tried to tear the copies of the constitution. (ANI)

