Azad says visitors discouraged to meet him during J-K visit

New Delhi (India), Sept 30(ANI): Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday alleged that Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir administration sought to restrict his movement during his visit to the region and people did not feel free to meet him as they apprehended "close watch" on them.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Azad talked of his visit to different parts of Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir following permission from the Supreme Court.

Azad, who is Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said that CCTV cameras kept a close watch on people who visited him.

"Many feared that they would be identified and would be targeted later on. They dropped their plans to meet me," he said.

"At Srinagar, about 80 per cent of the visitors were turned back from the gate of the guest house itself. The vigilance and security camera at the gates kept a close watch on the visitors. Even those who wanted to come sent me messages stating that authorities may identify and target them after the meeting. Hence many did not come," he said.

"This all is happening after the Supreme Court has allowed me to meet people. The administration tried its best to prevent me from meeting people," he alleged.

The former Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said during his stay in Anantnag, he had sought permission to visit four places but was denied the same.

"At Baramulla, I was confined to a new guest house away from the population. I was not allowed to visit places where daily-wage labourers live," he said.

Azad, who visited the state for the six days, claimed that people in the state were disappointed and only few hundred people belonging to the ruling were happy after the abrogation of Article 370. Azad visited Jammu and Kashmir">Jammu and Kashmir after the Supreme Court gave him permission for the same. (ANI)

