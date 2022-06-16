'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebration: Centre plans to release prisoners in three phases

New Delhi [India], June 16 (ANI): The Central government has decided to release special category prisoners across the country in three phases under 'Special Remission' scheme as part of celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-- a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

In this regard, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has proposed to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases -- 15th August (Independence Day) this year, January 26, 2023 (Republic Day) and again on August 15, 2023.

The grant of special remission to prisoners as part of celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is in addition to a new 'Special Remission' Module in ePrisons, mentions an MHA order issued on June 10 to the Principal Secretary (Home), Director General and Inspector General Prisons of all states and Union Territories (UTs).

"As you are aware, the Government of India has decided to celebrate the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' as a series of events to commemorate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. As part of the celebrations, it is proposed to give special remission to certain categories of prisoners and release them in three phases," read the MHA order.

On April 21, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also written to the Chief Ministers, Lieutenant Governors and administrators of all states and UTs requesting them to take appropriate action in the matter. This was followed by a letter from the Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla to the Chief Secretaries and administrators of all states and UTs, inter-alia, requesting them to take appropriate action in this regard.



A copy of the guidelines and timelines, which are to be followed for granting special remission to prisoners on 15th August (Independence Day) this year, January 26, 2023 (Republic Day) and again on August 15, 2023 have also been forwarded for attention and appropriate action.

"To facilitate the process of identification, shortlisting of inmates eligible for the Special Remission scheme and to periodically update the status of various steps involved in the process, a new 'Special Remission' module has been added to the ePrisons software," the order mentioned.

"Prison Officials can access the ePrisons software application at the URL (https:/eprisons. nic.in) with the existing credentials (user id/ password) as already provided to them."

A step-by-step guide (User Manual) for using this module, which includes, Special Remission module dashboard, computation of sentence of convicted prisoners, generation of draft list of eligible prisoners, forwarding of list to State Level Screening Committee and further updation of records on receiving approval of the state government and Governor has been prepared and is forwarded, its said.

The NIC ePrisons team will hold video conference with all Prison authorities and will facilitate and guide them in making use of this special module, reads the order, adding "for any technical issues with the module, the Prison authorities can contact the NIC officials through phone and email id indicated at the bottom of the attached user manual".

"It is felt that this online interoperable Special Remission Module on the ePrisons suite will assist the state and UT prison authorities in processing the cases of inmates eligible for special remission in a speedy and accurate manner and the states and UTs will be in a better position to process the cases in accordance with the timelines indicated for the Special Remission scheme," said the MHA order. (ANI)

