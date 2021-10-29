Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: ITBP honours families of 11 soldiers killed in action

New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) on Friday felicitated the families of 11 soldiers of the force, who were killed in action, in the run-up of Central government's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The mountaineering force organised the event as part of Police Commemoration Day celebrated on October 21. The day-long programme will focus on paying tributes to ITBP soldiers at

National Police Memorial (NPM), here in the national capital.

The families paid tributes to the soldiers killed in action at the memorial and at the wall of valour in the morning. Apart from the families of the killed soldiers, families of serving ITBP personnel also visited the memorial. They visited the museum at the National Police Memorial. Films themed at valour and sacrifice of brave policemen of the nation were shown to the families and men of the Force.

AM Prasad, ADG, ITBP felicitated the family members of the brave ITBP men. ITBP and men and women band teams presented the band displays on the occasion.

Raised in 1962, the ITBP guards the 3,488 km India-China borders. The Force is also deployed in various internal security duties.

ITBP IG (Training) IS Duhan told ANI that the force's area of deployment extends from Ladakh to Arunachal as well as the area where 10 policemen were killed on duty in the Hot Spring area on October 21, 1959, while fighting with Chinese troops.



"Since 1960, the Central government has been organising Police Commemoration Day. This year also the event was organised here on October 21 when Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai graced the event," said the IG.

The government this year has scheduled a day for all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) to commemorate the soldiers killed in action since October 22, said Duhan, adding, the event will culminate on October 30.

ITBP was given October 29 to organise its event to honour the soldiers who died in the line of duty, said Duhan.

ITBP Director General will grace the day-long event in the evening as the Chief Guest and honour those soldiers, the officer further said.

As the Central government is celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the ITBP has also organised cycle rallies which started from Gogra Hot Spring on August 27 and will conclude in Gujarat's Kevadia on October 31 after completing 2,800 km journey, he further said.

Hot Spring is a place that is maintained by the ITBP as 10 policemen died in the line of duty there.

"All the police forces every year visit the place and offer respect to those soldiers. We chose the place to start our cycle rally," Duhan added. (ANI)

