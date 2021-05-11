Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme begins at Hyderabad's Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 10 (ANI): As a part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", Nehru Zoological Park is organising programme focusing on Indian Spotted Chevrotain/ Mouse Deer.

"As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' called for Central Zoo Authority (CZA), 75 zoos are organizing one-week programmes on the species allotted to them for 75 weeks respectively", as per an official release by the Nehru Zoological Park.

Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad kick-started the 9th-week programme (10th- 16th May) which focuses on Indian Spotted Chevrotain/ Mouse Deer.



Subhadra Devi, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad gave the welcome address and introduced all the participants.

Dr Sidhanand Kukrety, IFS, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Production) and Director (FAC), Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad formally inaugurated the programme "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" and addressed the session on the Indian Spotted Chevrotain/ Mouse Deer Conservation Breeding programme at Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and their reintroduction into the wild.

Speaking on the occasion Subhadra Devi, Curator, Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad said that an online Painting competition will be conducted on 11th May-2021 and interested candidates can send their entries through email and the links on Twitter account.

She also urged the people to participate in large numbers in this mega awareness programme and make the event successful in achieving the goals of Wildlife Conservation and education. (ANI)

