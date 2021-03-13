'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' : Andhra's Krishna District administration holds rally

Krishna District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 13 (ANI): Krishna District administration on Friday organised a rally from District Collector's camp office to Bapu Museum in Vijayawada as part of 'Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav''.

Krishna District Collector AMD Imtiaz, joint collector Madhavi Lata, city Police Commissioner B Srinivasulu and others participated in the rally.

They paid tributes to Pingali Venkaiah at a place where he had handed over the design of Indian National Flag to Mahatma Gandhi on March 31, 1921, during an All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary meeting held here.



They also garlanded a photograph of Bharat Mata.

Students have participated in the rally in huge numbers with enthusiasm.

The rally was a part of the year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', being celebrated by the nation in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to all public representatives to participate in the nationwide activities at 75 locations for the coming 75 weeks. (ANI)

