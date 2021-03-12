'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav': IAF aerobatic team carries out flying display in Coimbatore

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Friday carried out a flying display as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' in Coimbatore.

The team flew in a formation depicting the numeral '75' using 17 aircrafts.



"As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', being celebrated by the nation to commemorate India's 75 years of independence, the Surya Kiran aerobatic team of the IAF carried out a unique flying display in the skies of Coimbatore today. The team created magic in the air by flying in a formation depicting the numeral 75 with 17 aircrafts," read a statement by the Centre.

The team, led by Group Captain Anoop Singh, was in the air for more than half an hour covering the length and breadth of the town.

The air display was a part of the year-long 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav', being celebrated by the nation in tune with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to all public representatives to participate in the nationwide activities at 75 locations for the coming 75 weeks. (ANI)

