Azam Khan accuses UP govt of treating him 'like a terrorist'

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh), Feb 29 (ANI):Lok Sabha MP from Rampur and senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, who was on Saturday taken from Sitapur jail to Rampur for hearing in a forgery case, said that he was "being treated like a terrorist".

"They are treating me like a terrorist," Khan said to reporters from inside a police van while he was being taken to Rampur.

Azam Khan, his wife Tazeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were sent to seven-day judicial custody in a forgery case after they surrendered in a Rampur court on Wednesday.

The court slated the matter for hearing to March 2.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly also revoked the Assembly membership of Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan and declared his Suar seat in Rampur district as vacant on Thursday.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, many of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Azam Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, is the varsity's chancellor. (ANI)

