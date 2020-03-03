Azam Khan produced before Rampur court amid tight security

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Azam Khan and his son were produced before a Rampur court on Tuesday in connection with a batch of cases amid tight security.

Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima, and son Abdullah Azam were scheduled to appear before the court today in connection with cases including one pertaining to forged documents and another related to a property dispute. However, Fatima did not appear before the court.

The court slated the matter for further hearing on March 7.

The three family members were last month sent to seven-day judicial custody in a batch of cases registered against them after they surrendered in a Rampur court last month.

A local UP court had last month issued a non-bailable warrant against Khan.

The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly also revoked the Assembly membership of Abdullah Azam and declared his Suar seat in Rampur district as vacant on Thursday.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Khan, many of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University. Khan, a former Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister, is the varsity's chancellor. (ANI)