Azam Khan reaches court with wife, son for hearing in two birth certificate case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 23 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) National General Secretary Azam Khan, his MLA son Abdullah and his wife former MP Dr Tazin Fatma on Friday appeared in the court in connection with the case of two birth certificates.

The MP-MLA court summoned all three during the hearing on Thursday.

During the hearing, the counsel for Abdullah Azam did not turn up to cross-examine the witness. An adjournment application was given on his behalf, which has been accepted by the court in the compensation of ten thousand rupees.

BJP MLA's advocate Sandeep Saxena said, "SP leader Azam Khan, SP MLA Abdullah Azam and former MLA Dr Tajin Fatma have been ordered to appear personally in the court. Whereas the court has adjourned the hearing for January 2, 2023."

After coming out of the court Azam Khan skipped the media trials and distanced himself along with his son Abdullah Azam Khan.



The case hearing is going on in MP/MLA Magistrate Trial Court.

On Thursday a Special Court imposed a fine of ten thousand rupees on Azam Khan, his MLA son Abdullah and his wife former MP Dr Tazin Fatma for not appearing in court for the hearing.

Azam's advocate was also not there for the hearing after which the court ordered the hearing to be held on Friday and the accused side to appear personally while imposing the damages.

BJP MLA's advocate Sandeep Saxena said that while rejecting both applications, the court imposed a compensation of Rs 10,000 on the accused side. Also, while fixing the hearing again on Friday, the accused side has been ordered to appear in court personally.

On December 15, the court also imposed a compensation of five thousand rupees in the same case.

An FIR was lodged against Azam Khan by BJP MLA Akash Saxena at Ganj Kotwali, in which the BJP MLA accused Abdullah of getting two birth certificates made with different dates of birth.

Apart from Azam Khan, his son Abdullah and his wife are also named in this. (ANI)

