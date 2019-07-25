Azam Khan should be disqualified from Parliament : NCW

New Delhi (India), July 25 (ANI): Expressing strong reservation on the remark by Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan against BJP MP Rama Devi, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma demanded Khan's disqualification from Parliament.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chairperson, Swati Maliwal also said that Azam Khan should be sent to a mental asylum and then jail. Devi presided the chair in absence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

"#AzamKhan again did what he is good at..misbehaving and using inappropriate language for women and this time with non-other than woman sitting on speaker's chair in parliament. I strongly condemn his disgraceful and sexist remark. He must get disqualified from Parliament," tweeted Rekha Sharma.

"It is shameful that young leaders like Akhilesh Yadav stand in support of Azam Khan. Since Azam Khan said it in parliament Commission cannot intervene in it," she said.

"Shame on Azam Khan. Such lecherous comment against MP sitting on Speaker Chair. A man with such notorious reputation of vile speech against women has no right to be in Parliament. When will Centre create law to arrest such politicians? Send this man 2 mental asylum and then jail!" tweeted Swati Maliwal.

It is imperative to mention that Khan is infamous for making misogynist remark against the women politicians. In the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, he targeted his rival and BJP candidate Jaya Prada and used foul language against her, following which he was even banned from campaigning for 72 hours by the Election Commission of India.

Azam Khan did not apologise and said he will resign if he had said anything un-parliamentary. He also staged a walkout along with his party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who defended his remarks.

The uproar began soon after Azam Khan started his speech on the triple talaq bill and sought to take a dig at remarks made by union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Rama Devi asked him to speak looking at the Chair and address the House through the presiding officer.

Azam Khan made remarks that were perceived to be sexist by the treasury benches and they strongly objected, Khan said she was very respected and was like a sister to her. (ANI)

