Azam Khan was counted among rioting ministers in SP government: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday hit out at Samajwadi Party leader and former MP from Rampur by saying that Azam Khan was counted among the riot-inducing ministers in the SP government.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya reached Rampur on Monday and held a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Akash Saxena at Utsav Palace, Kosi Mandir Road. During this, he aimed at SP leader Azam Khan.

"Azam Khan was sleeping in his bungalow when a large number of people died in a sudden stampede that happened during Kumbh Mela, which was organized during the Samajwadi Party regime," Deputy CM said.



"Azam Khan wants to keep Rampur as his fiefdom, but now the people of Rampur will teach him a lesson in the same way as they taught a lesson in the Lok Sabha by-election," he added.

During the Assembly elections 2022, the SP tried to create an atmosphere in its favour but BJP returned to power. Now that time has gone that someone can take someone's vote by threatening, capturing the booth," Maurya said.

Deputy Chief Minister Mr Keshav Prasad Maurya indicted the SP of backing corruption during its tenure. "Hooliganism and corruption were at their peak in the SP government," the deputy Chief Minister said further. (ANI)

