Azam Khan, wife, son sent to jail after surrender

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan, his wife Tanzeen Fatima and son Abdullah Azam were sent to seven-day judicial custody in a forgery case after they surrendered in a Rampur court on Wednesday.

The court slated the matter for hearing on March 2.

"Today, during the hearing, Azam khan submitted a letter of surrender. 17 cases against him were heard in the court today. While he was granted bail in four cases, he was sent to judicial custody in some others," special counsel Ajay Tiwari told reporters here.

Tiwari said that the family members were sent to jail in cases of forgery and criminal intimidation.

A local UP court had last month issued a non-bailable warrant against Khan.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, many of which are about land encroachment by Mohammad Ali Jauhar University.

Azam Khan, an MP from Rampur, is the varsity's chancellor. (ANI)

