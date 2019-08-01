A visual from the candlelight protest held by Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)
A visual from the candlelight protest held by Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI)

Azam Khan's son holds candlelight protest against detention, raids at Jauhar University

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 02:43 IST

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 01 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MLA Abdullah Azam Khan on Wednesday held a candlelight protest against his detention and police searches at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University here in Rampur.
He was joined by supporters from his party and university students at the protest.
The SP leader, who is son of Rampur MP Azam Khan, was detained earlier on Wednesday for causing obstruction during police's search operation at the University. He was later released on a personal bond.
Calling UP administration and police a 'gundaraj', Abdullah said: "I asked the police for a search warrant. They did not have any order. It is 'gundaraj' of the state administration and police. This University is our heritage, we cannot let it go, we will save it. They can arrest us if they want."
Praveen Kumar, Inspector General, Law and Order said: "He (Abdullah) was not cooperating with the police in the University and so to do the work peacefully, Abdullah Khan was arrested under section 151 (Knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more persons after it has been commanded to disperse) of the Indian Penal Code."
On Tuesday, police carried out a raid at Mohammad Ali Jauhar University and recovered more than 100 expensive books allegedly stolen from other institutes in Rampur.
The search was conducted at Mumtaz Central Library of Mohammad Ali Jauhar University, of which Azam Khan is the Chancellor.
Police claimed to have recovered more than 2500 expensive books, stolen furniture and manuscripts so far.
According to police, an FIR was lodged at Thanaganj police station, claiming that several expensive books and manuscripts were stolen from Madrasa Aliya and other institutes in the city.
Four people working at the library were taken to the police station for questioning. (ANI)

