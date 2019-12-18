Azam Khan's son moves SC against HC verdict annulling his election as MLA

New Delhi [India], Dec 17 (ANI): Mohammad Abdullah Azam Khan, son of Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan, on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court against an Allahabad High Court order annulling his election to UP Assembly.

On Monday, the high court declared the election of Khan as null and void on the ground that he was underage and not qualified to fight the election from Suar constituency in 2017.

The court pronounced the judgement on a petition filed by defeated BSP candidate Nawab Kazim Ali Khan. (ANI)

