Azam Khan's wife gets bail in electricity theft case

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party MP Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatima was granted bail by a court here on Saturday in connection with a case pertaining to electricity theft.

On September 5, the local administration had cut off the electricity connection of a resort owned by Azam Khan's kin here following complaints of illegal electricity and tubewell connections.

An FIR was lodged against Fatima in this regard. Following this, she had moved the court for relief. The court granted her bail based on a plea filed by her lawyer Nasir Sultan.

The resort was raided by Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Prem Prakash Tiwari and Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Rajeev Ranjan after receiving a complaint.

Tiwari had confirmed that power theft was detected during the raid. Besides, officials also investigated, whether farmers were getting water from tubewell in the resort.

Over 80 cases have been registered against Azam Khan, most of which are about the land encroachment by Jauhar University. The SP lawmaker is the varsity's vice-chancellor. (ANI)

