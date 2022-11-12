B School student claims harassment at Telangana hostel, case filed

Ranga Reddy (Telangana) [India], November 12 (ANI): Several students of a business school allegedly thrashed a student at a hostel and harassed him physically and sexually.

According to Telangana Police, the incident took place at ICFAI Business School at Dhonthanpally village, Ranga Reddy. The victim is a student in the first semester of law undergraduate programme.

Telangana Police said the victim has filed a complaint stating that he was physically and sexually harassed by 15-20 individuals in his hostel room on campus.



"On November 1, a few students of ICFAI Business School thrashed a student at the campus hostel for his alleged comments against Prophet Mohammed," a police officer said.

A case was registered under TS Prohibition of Ragging Act at Shankarpally police station. The FIR was registered under Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act, attempt to muder, criminal intimidation and other relevant sections

An investigation is underway. (ANI)

