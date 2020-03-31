B Tech student awareness video on COVID 19 goes viral

Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): To spread the message of staying at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, an engineering student here has made a video that has gone viral.

P Charan Tej from Sarapaka village in Burgum Pahad Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district is a first-year B Tech student who made the video to create awareness about other precautionary measures required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He made a headgear resembling coronavirus and shot a video where he is roaming on the roads scaring away the people who are found on the roads.

There are 69 active cases of COVID-19 in Telangana while seven persons have died here. One person was discharged after being treated.

The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday. (ANI)

