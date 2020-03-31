Kothagudem (Telangana) [India], Mar 31 (ANI): To spread the message of staying at home amid the coronavirus lockdown, an engineering student here has made a video that has gone viral.
P Charan Tej from Sarapaka village in Burgum Pahad Mandal of Bhadradri Kothagudem district is a first-year B Tech student who made the video to create awareness about other precautionary measures required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He made a headgear resembling coronavirus and shot a video where he is roaming on the roads scaring away the people who are found on the roads.
There are 69 active cases of COVID-19 in Telangana while seven persons have died here. One person was discharged after being treated.
The Union Health Ministry said the death toll due to COVID-19 has risen to 32 and the number of total active coronavirus cases to 1,117 as on Monday. (ANI)
B Tech student awareness video on COVID 19 goes viral
ANI | Updated: Mar 31, 2020 03:40 IST
