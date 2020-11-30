Baba Amte's granddaughter Sheetal Amte dies allegedly by suicide

Chandrapur (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): Sheetal Amte, social activist and granddaughter of Baba Amte, died allegedly by suicide at Anandwan in Chandrapur on Monday.



Social worker and activist Murlidhar Devidas Amte, affectionately known as Baba Amte (Father Amte) dedicated his life to serving those in need, especially those afflicted with leprosy.

Baba Amte was born into a wealthy family in Maharashtra in 1914. He was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri Award in 1971, the 1988 United Nations Prize in the Field of Human Rights, and the 1999 Gandhi Peace Prize.

Baba Amte died at Anandwan on February 9, 2008 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

