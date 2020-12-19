Baba Ka Dhaba owner alleges he received death threats

New Delhi [India], December 18 (ANI): Kanta Prasad, the owner of the Baba Ka Dhaba eatery in Delhi, which recently became famous, on Friday alleged that he has been constantly receiving death threats.



Prasad said some days ago that three boys came to his shop and threatened him. The 80-year-old has also alleged that some miscreants have threatened to burn down his Dhaba.

Prasad said he had made a complaint to the police.

A month ago, Delhi Police have registered a case of cheating against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan on the basis of a complaint by Prasad. According to Delhi Police, on October 31, a complaint from Prasad (owner of Baba ka Dhaba) was received at Police Station Malviya Nagar regarding cheating and fraud against Wasan. A preliminary enquiry was done after which a cognisable offence was registered and an investigation has been initiated. (ANI)

