'Baba ka Dhaba' owner on ventilator at Delhi hospital; alcohol, sleeping pills detected in his blood

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): The owner of 'Baba Ka Dhaba' in South Delhi's Malviya Nagar area, Kanta Prasad who gained fame during last year's pandemic-induced lockdown has been admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital and is on ventilator support following an alleged suicide bid.

According to Delhi Police sources, the initial investigation suggests attempted suicide.

According to hospital authorities, Prasad, 81, is in critical condition but on ventilator now. Alcohol content and sleeping pills have been found in his blood.

They, however, did not confirm whether or not this was a suicide attempt.

Atul Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, told ANI that the 81-year old had been taken to the hospital at 11:15 pm last night.

"I went to the hospital and collected the MLC report in which intake of alcohol and sleeping pills have been mentioned as cause of unconsciousness," DCP South informed.

The hospital, however, has not confirmed whether or not this was a suicide attempt.

The statement of Prasad's son Karan also confirmed that his father had taken alcohol and sleeping pills.

The statement of Prasad's son Karan also confirmed that his father had taken alcohol and sleeping pills.

Badami Devi, Prasad's wife who runs the dhaba with him, meanwhile, said that she had no idea about his condition.



"I don't know anything. I brought him here (hospital) at 4 pm yesterday. I was not keeping an eye on what he was eating or drinking. I don't know how his health deteriorated. I just waited outside. I have not yet seen him," she said.

Asked about the alcohol and sleeping pills consumption, Devi said reiterated that she did not know what he did or where he went.

Further enquiry is underway.

Prasad shot to fame in October last year after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan posted a video of the couple facing severe hardships during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

In the video on October 7, Wasan asked people to come to Baba Ka Dhaba and have food. In a turn of events in the following days, Prasad registered a complaint against the YouTuber and and their associates for allegedly cheating and breach of trust on November 1.

Photos surfaced later of Wasan and Kanta Prasad embracing, indicating an end to their tussle.

Many also donated to the couple to ease their hardship. In December 2020, Prasad opened a restaurant in Malviya Nagar. He however moved back to his old dhaba earlier this month after his new venture failed to take off. (ANI)