Baba Ramdev inaugurates meditation centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev on Tuesday inaugurated a meditation centre -- slated to be the world's largest -- on the occasion of 75th anniversary of the formation of Shri Ram Chandra Mission and Heartfulness Institute.

Built on 30 acres of land, the meditation centre will have a central hall and eight peripheral halls to accommodate 100,000 meditation practitioners at a time.

The meditation centre was designed and built with the expertise available within the Heartfulness Institute here and took just three years to be completed.

Baba Ramdev speaking to ANI said: "It takes an enormous amount of wisdom, courage and foresightedness to perform acts that change the course of history. Daaji's clarion call asking spiritual organisations to work together for making the world a better place is precisely that."

"It was refreshing and inspiring to hear his vision. This is the beginning of the coming together of various institutes and practices, creating a new unification in the service of all mankind. My presence here is a testimony to that and I am deeply honoured to be invited here," he said.

Reacting to the statement by Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar -- 'Why have we come to power? To saffronise the country' -- Ramdev said: "India is a spiritual country by culture and by nature. All these statements are polarisation politics. In reality, India cannot be a communal country." (ANI)

