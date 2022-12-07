Babasaheb Ambedkar worked to change the condition and direction of India: Devendra Fadnavis

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 6, (ANI): Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar, architect of the Indian constitution, saying he worked to "change the condition and direction of India."

Fadnavis was speaking on the 66th death anniversary of the leader of the downtrodden in Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, Mumbai.

Devendra Fadnavis tweeted, "Baba Saheb Ambedkar worked to change the condition and direction of India and also gave the constitution". Salutations to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar".

In another post, Fadnavis said, "On the occasion of Babasaheb Ambedkar's 'Mahaparinirvana Divas', offered our humble tributes to Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar at Chaityabhoomi, Dadar, Mumbai along with Honourable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde ji, this morning".

Cabinet ministers, like Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Deepak Keserkar and other dignitaries from all corners of the state and country were also present on the occasion.



Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar at the parliamentary lawn in the national capital.

PM Modi said in a tweet, "On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, I pay homage to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and recall his exemplary service to our nation. His struggles gave hope to millions and his efforts to give India such an extensive Constitution can never be forgotten".

At the statue of the architect of the Indian constitution in the parliament, PM Modi paid tribute along with President Droupadi Murmu, Vice-president Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other leaders here.

Congress MPs including its president Mallikarjun Kharge and former chief Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to the architect of the Indian constitution on his 66th death anniversary on Tuesday.

The day also called the 'Mahaparinirvana Divas, commemorates Ambedkar's contribution to Indian society.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women ad workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

