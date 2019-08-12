Wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat meet BJP Working President JP Nadda
Wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Singh Phogat meet BJP Working President JP Nadda

Babita, Mahavir Phogat join BJP, say ready for political dangal

ANI | Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:46 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in New Delhi on Monday witnessed the joining of two renowned sports personalities -- Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir-- in the party's fold, in the presence of BJP leader and sports minister Kiren Rijiju among others.
"Welcome to this nationalist party", BJP spokesperson Anil Baluni told the Phogats.
Rijiju welcomed Mahavir into the party and said, "He is an ideal of India and our society. Hailing from a small village, he worked hard to bring laurels to the country. As sports minister, I thank him for his contribution and as a BJP member I welcome him the party".
Hailing Babita, Rijiju said, "I believe she is an inspiration for the youth of the country. She can still practice her sports after joining the party. I am hopeful that after joining she will work for the party but continue her association with the sports. As the sports minister, I will make sure that her talent keeps inspiring the coming generation".
Talking about his association with BJP, Dronacharya Awardee Mahavir said, "I am very pleased by this association. I was impressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for avenging Pulwama attack. Further by abrogation of Article 370, Modi once again proved his leadership. I had hence decided to join this big family and will fulfill whatever responsibility is bestowed upon me."
Interacting with media persons, Babita hailed the leadership of Modi and said, "Since many years I have been a big fan of Narendra Modi. I was into sports hence couldn't get associated with the party then. But now after they have scrapped Article 370 and made history that will be written in golden letters, I am very delighted to join this party."
The two sportspersons also met with BJP's working president JP Nadda after joining the party.
The joining has come at a time when the state that Babita represents, Haryana, is going to polls in the months to come. Senior party leaders believe that this joining will send a positive message in the state that is known to have produced many sportspersons.
Mahavir was earlier a member of Jannayak Janata Party, a splinter outfit of Indian National Lok Dal headed by Dushyant Chautala.
Recently, after being called out on micro-blogging site Twitter for remaining quiet on Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's comment regarding Kashmiri girls which later turned out to be misconstrued, Babita had defended Khattar.
"Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has not made any such statement that is offensive to our sisters and daughters. I urge media to not misinterpret his statement," Arjuna awardee Babita said while replying to a journalist on Twitter.
Elections are due in Haryana this year for electing members to the 90-member Assembly. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:55 IST

Kerala: Rahul Gandhi distributes relief materials in flood-hit Wayanad

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday distributed relief materials to people in his Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, one of the worst flood-affected districts in Kerala.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:39 IST

Don't complain, request for things: Maha BJP chief tells flood victims

Kolhapur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Inspecting relief and rescue operations in Kolhapur on Sunday, Maharashtra BJP chief and state's revenue minister Chandrakant Patil was caught on camera yelling at a group of flood victims who were voicing their grievances.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:34 IST

Andhra Pradesh: Bulls festival celebrated in Chittoor

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): A traditional bulls festival, Mylaru, was celebrated extravagantly in Kamatamuru village here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:16 IST

Eid ul-Adha: No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pak Rangers at...

Attari (Punjab) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel did not exchange sweets and greetings on the occasion of Eid along the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:15 IST

Several announcements for J-K, Ladakh in coming months: Ambani

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mukesh Ambani on Monday said that his company would make several announcements for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh region in the near future.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:14 IST

People unable to offer Namaz in Kashmir Ghati amid high...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Security has not been relaxed in Kashmir Ghati, and people are not able to offer Namaz on the occasion of Eid-Ul-Adha, Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) MP Nazir Ahmad Laway said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 13:00 IST

Wrestler Babita Phogat, father Mahavir join BJP

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Wrestler Babita Phogat and her father Mahavir Phogat joined BJP on Monday in the presence of senior party leaders.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:59 IST

Delhi man held for pronouncing triple talaq to wife

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Delhi police on Monday arrested a man who allegedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife at Kamla Market area here.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:53 IST

Indian envoy to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returns to Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria returned here earlier today, days after Islamabad asked New Delhi to call him back following the scrapping of Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:45 IST

Kerala floods: Death toll mounts to 76

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): The death toll in flood-hit Kerala mounted to 76.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:17 IST

BJP wouldn't have touched Art 370 if Kashmir was...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has claimed that the BJP would not have touched Article 370 if Kashmir was a Hindu-dominated region.

Read More

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 12:14 IST

Sonia Gandhi extends Eid greetings, says festival celebrates...

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Indian National Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Monday extended Eid-al-Adha greetings to countrymen as the nation celebrates the festival today

Read More
iocl