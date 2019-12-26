Babri Masjid Action Committee mulls over filing curative petition against Ayodhya verdict

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Dec 26 (ANI): The Babri Masjid Action Committee (BMAC) held a meeting to mull over filing a curative petition against the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case.

In the meeting, which was held on Wednesday at Islamia Degree College in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, the committee members also decided to file a petition seeking the debris from the Babri Mosque to be handed over to them.

This comes after the apex court unanimously handed over the entire disputed land, where Babri Masjid once stood, to a trust. It is tasked with monitoring the construction of a temple at the site.

Calling the demolition of Babri Masjid an "egregious violation of the rule of law", the court had also given alternative five acres of land for the construction of a mosque at a prominent location in the same city.

Not happy with the allotment of a separate land, a batch of review petitions were filed against the judgment, which were all later dismissed.

Now, the committee is mulling over filing a curative petition.

A curative petition is the last judicial corrective measure that can be pleaded for in any judgment passed by the top court. (ANI)

