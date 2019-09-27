BJP leader Kalyan Singh (File photo)
BJP leader Kalyan Singh (File photo)

Babri Masjid demolition case: Kalyan Singh to appear before court today

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:43 IST

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh is scheduled to appear before a CBI court in Lucknow on Friday in connection with a criminal case related to the Babri Masjid demolition.
He is scheduled to appear before the court at around 12 pm.
The court had, last week, directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to produce Singh before the court on September 27.
"We have been informed that a new Governor has been appointed in the state of Rajasthan and Kalyan Singh has been relieved from the duties of his position. Taking suo motu cognizance of this, the court directs CBI to issue a summon for Kalyan Singh's presence in the court on September 27," the court order read.
The court had earlier asked the CBI to submit a report stating that BJP leader Singh is no longer on an incumbent constitutional position. This comes after the CBI filed an application in the court seeking an order to produce the former Governor in the court in the Babri Masjid demolition case.
On September 9, Singh had rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after completing his term as the Governor of Rajasthan, a post which had accorded him immunity.
Singh was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh when the 16th-century Babri Masjid was razed on December 6 in 1992. Besides Kalyan Singh, L K Advani, Uma Bharti, and Murli Manohar Joshi are accused in the case. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 11:08 IST

Probe clears Dr Kafeel Khan in Gorakhpur children death case

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Dr Kafeel Khan, who was suspended from Gorakhpur's BRD Medical College two years ago, has been cleared of charges of medical negligence, corruption and not performing his duty in the 2017 Gorakhpur children death case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:58 IST

Maharashtra: Police teams reach Sharad Pawar's residence, NCP...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Vinay Choubey and a team of police on Friday arrived at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of his visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in connection with a money

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:08 IST

Delhi: 3 cops face departmental action for taking bribe, inquiry underway

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Three police officers including two head constables and one constable from a Special Staff Unit of South-East District were sent to district line for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakhs from a woman.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:05 IST

UP: Nishad's lawyer refutes wife's claim of threat by state minister

Hamirpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Following Uttar Pradesh Minister Babu Ram Nishad's wife accusing the minister of giving life threats, minister's lawyer Vijay Dwivedi has refuted the allegations claiming that all such complaints are false.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 10:01 IST

Around 200 houses submerged in water after drain wall collapsed...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Around 200 houses have submerged in water after a part of drain wall collapsed in the MS Makta area, following a torrential rainfall that lashed Hyderabad city on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:25 IST

Telangana: G Kishan Reddy attends South Central Railway review meeting

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): South Central Railway officials have conducted a review meeting with MPs including Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy in Hyderabad to discuss Telangana railway lines' projects, its effective operations and the development of passenger

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:24 IST

West Bengal: One dead after fire breaks out at NBMCH's CCU ward

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): At least one person died after a fire broke out in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital's (NBMCH) CCU (Coronary Care Unit ward in Siliguri on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:16 IST

Every person facing accusations presumed innocent until proven...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Every person who is facing any sort of accusations is presumed innocent until a court of law pronounces him guilty, said fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi's lawyer in an official statement on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:49 IST

Delhi: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to meet secretaries, financial...

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold a meeting in Delhi with secretaries and financial advisors of key selected ministries to review the total CapEx by the ministries in 2019-20 on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:43 IST

MP: Family of 4 found dead in hotel room in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): Bodies of four members of a family were found in the guest room of a water park situated in Khudel village here, police said on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:41 IST

Goa court frames charges against Panaji BJP MLA in alleged rape case

Panaji (Goa) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): A Goa court on Thursday framed charges against BJP MLA from Panaji, Atanasio Monserrate for allegedly raping a minor girl.

Read More

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 08:25 IST

Parts of UP, Bihar and Gujarat likely to receive heavy rainfall: IMD

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that isolated places over Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Read More
iocl