Babul Supriyo recovers from COVID-19 for third time, discharged from Kolkata hospital

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5 (ANI): Former Union Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Babul Supriyo, who tested positive for COVID-19 thrice, was discharged from the Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday evening, as per hospital authorities.

The TMC leader was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr Rupali Basu, Managing Director and CEO of the hospital in an official statement.

She further said that Supriyo had symptoms of the infection for the last five days.



"He was admitted under the joint care of Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu and is haemodynamically stable and afebrile at present and is maintaining Oxygen saturation on room air. He will be in home isolation for seven days," the statement read.

Supriyo had said that he first tested positive for COVID-19 in November 2020. His mother, who was also infected at the same time, passed away then.

The TMC leader tested positive for the second time in April 2021.

"And, this is my 3rd time. First in Nov 20 when I lost my Maa and somehow saved my Dad, then again in April 21 and now not really worried abt the positive-ness but the sheer number of individuals who got contracted & no way to find out who gave it to whom. Very few are wearing masks," he tweeted on Tuesday. (ANI)

