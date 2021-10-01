Babul Supriyo shares letter addressed to LS speaker seeking appointment

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Former Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Friday shared a letter he wrote to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking an appointment to meet him for an urgent matter.

Responding to reports alleging Supriyo never called the Office of Speaker, Lok Sabha after announcing his intention to tender his resignation from the membership of the lower house, the TMC leader said he sent a letter seeking Om Birla's appointment on September 20 and was acknowledged as 'received'.

"With due respect to the High Office of Hon'ble Speaker Shri On Birla, I very humble present the official letter I sent on the September 20 which also bears a 'Received' acknowledgement from Hon'ble Sir's office. A separate request for the same was made by Shri Saugata Roy too," tweeted Supriyo.

He also attached a copy of the letter with the tweet, in which Supriyo said, "I write to you to bring under your kind notice that I have been trying for a brief appointment with you on Wednesday, the 22nd of September, 2021 but haven't received any response or confirmation yet."

The letter dated September 20 only cites an urgent matter as the reason for the appointment and does not further explain the aforesaid matter.



Supriyo further requests the speaker to consider giving him time on the following day if September 22 is inconvenient for him.

Earlier, Lok Sabha sources said that MP Babul Supriyo never called the Office of Speaker, Lok Sabha after announcing his intention to tender his resignation from the membership of Lok Sabha.

"Lok Sabha Speaker is available in Delhi from October 2 to October 5 and, if need be, Supriyo may seek an appointment from the Speaker," said the sources.

Supriyo had resigned in August as minister of state for Environment, Forest and Climate Change. In a Facebook post, he said that there was a difference of opinion between him and the West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and that the difference of opinion among senior leaders was "harming the party".

Later, the former BJP leader, who had announced that he was leaving politics and would also resign as an MP, joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) claiming that he was coming back for a great opportunity to serve Bengal. (ANI)

