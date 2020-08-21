Baby elephant carcass found in Hemgir forest pond in Odisha

Rourkela (Odisha) [India], August 21 (ANI): The carcass of an elephant was found in a pond in the Hemgir forest area in Odisha's Sundergarh district on Friday morning, the forest department informed.

"Villagers found the body of the baby elephant and informed us about it. A team reached the spot and started an investigation to find out how the cub died, and whether it came from the nearby herd of elephants," officials said.

They further informed that the elephant cub had been sent for postmortem after the closure report was submitted and the investigation was still underway. (ANI)

