Back to the Village: Poonch administration organises training session for officers

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Pooch District Administration on Wednesday organised a training session for district officers, in regard with the implementation of 'Back to the Village' initiative of the state administration.

'Back to the Village' program will be organized between June 20-27 across all Panchayats of state.

Under this programme, gazetted officers will stay in the village for at least two days and interact with villagers. They will also obtain feedback from the panchayat representatives, elders and other locals about their concerns, developmental needs and economic potential of the area.

The programme is aimed at "energising" the 4,483 panchayats and taking their feedback on the delivery of government schemes.

It is for the first time that such an initiative has been taken up in the valley by the government in which the officers would be visiting the assigned village for 8 days from 20 June to 27 June.

The different departments have been assigned the task of organising fairs to create awareness among the public about the government schemes. (ANI)

