Back to Village Phase three underway in J-K's Kathua

Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): The third phase of the Back to Village programme in Jammu and Kashmir is in progress in Kathua district to improve and bring about development of rural areas.

The programme is being conducted in a phased manner with visiting officers deputed to do the job and listen to the people.

Naveen Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, visited the district's Harinagar block to hold discussions with the Gram Sabha, Women's Sabha and the Youth Sabha so that all grievances can be addressed.

"We are trying to reduce the gap between the government and the people. It is important that people know how to address grievances in a systematic way. The main aim of is to provide a space for discussion. We had a very productive meeting for the allocation of funds and how to mobilise people to contribute. People came up with innovative ideas all by themselves. We just provided a platform for them to put forward their ideas," Choudhary told ANI.



He further said, "People have become more aware of funds and the development schemes allocated by the government and are utilising them for the welfare of the community.

According to Anita Sharma, an active participant in the panchayat, people in the district feel that their inputs are being taken into account and appreciate the hands-on approach.

"We are very glad that we were permitted to put forward our grievances and make a real change in the community. Choudhary sir sat and listened to us. He came and personally saw all the problems we have been facing and ordered the fixing of the roads immediately," Sharma said.

"We are quite glad that big officers who make the main decisions have been visiting our villages and fixing our problems from the grassroots. They are mapping the requirements and needs of each panchayat and addressing them separately," Kant Kumar Sharma, a resident of Harinagar block said.

"We are confident that our grievances are being heard and documented. As funds come in from the centre we hope to see improvements in the coming days. People from the village feel involved in the decision-making process and are pleased with the results we have seen so far," he added. (ANI)

