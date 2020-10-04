Back to Village program: J-K Panchayats will be new model of equitable development, says LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 4 (ANI): Third day of the third phase of the 'Back to Village' program was held on Sunday at Kulgam where Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated many developmental projects and said that Panchayats in Jammu and Kashmir will be a new model of equitable development and growth.

The third edition of the Back to Village program in which gazetted officers visit villages started on October 2 and it will contiue till October 12, Rohit Kansal, principal secretary (power and information), Jammu and Kashmir had informed earlier.

"I want the socio-economic growth of Jammu and Kashmir to become an example, a benchmark, for other states of the country. It is my promise, and I will work day and night to ensure that Jammu and Kashmir becomes a shining example of equitable growth," Sinha said as per the tweet by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of the Union Territory.

As per the Lieutenant Governor's office, Rs 2.5 crore have been allocated to every district under the 'Back to Village' campaign. Besides, Rs 10 lakh has been given to every Panchayat for various schemes. "Now, it is people's responsibility to support the administration in implementing schemes in their own village," it said in a tweet.

"Jammu and Kashmir will very soon become a shining example of equitable growth," Sinha added. (ANI)

