'Back to Village' rural development programme underway in J-K's Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 8 (ANI): The third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir administration's "Back to Village" programme is underway across the Union Territory, including far-flung village Panchayats in the hilly areas of the Rajouri district.

An integral part of the rural development programme involves in-person communication with villagers by Sarpanchs and senior officials to explain the government's schemes and for the redressal of grievances.

"The first two phases of the programme were very successful and several problems of the villagers were heard and addressed. Village panchayats have raised a few more demands in phase-3 which are being looked into. Villagers are very happy with this initiative," Arif Mirza, Block Development Officer, Dhangri, Rajouri told ANI.



According to Shahida Kouser, Village Sarpanch, Dhangri, Panchayats want all villagers to benefit from government schemes.

"We want all the villagers to have knowledge about government schemes and know how to put forward their problems in a systematic manner. The Panchayat wants all villagers to benefit and their demands should be fulfilled," Kouser said.

In the last few days, senior government officials like Naveen Kumar Choudhary, Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, also visited Kathua district's Harinagar block as part of the Back to Village programme to hold discussions with the Gram Sabha and Women's Sabha. (ANI)

