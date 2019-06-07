Bada Talab in Bhopal reaches dead storage level

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Jun 6 (ANI): The Bada Talab in Bhopal has reached a dead storage level with cracks in the water bed prominently appearing.

Because of the drying up of lakes, people were able to walk on the bed of the lake.

"Whenever we have come here, this lake was always full of water. We have never seen it dry up like this. We were going to the dargah but were not able to go there because of the mud. This should not have dried up like this as it is a source of life in Bhopal," said Razzab Ali, a local resident.

"We had never expected that we would be able to walk like this in the lake. I was able to go to the dargah on foot. This is good but bad too as no water is available in the lake," said Daood Khan, a local.

Previously, Anand Sharma, Bhopal Mayor had said that he had met state minister Govind Singh and demanded a Rs 100 package to tackle the situation. Singh had assured him that he will talk to the chief minister Kamal Nath.

Built in the 11th century by King Bhoj during his tenure as the King of Malwa, Bhojtal, also known as the Upper lake is the primary source of drinking water for the residents of Bhopal. (ANI)

