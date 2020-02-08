Badal expresses condolences for victims of Tarn Taran firecrackers blast incident

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday expressed heartfelt condolences for the victims of Tarn Taran firecrackers blast incident, according to an official statement.

Two people were killed and "more than 20 were injured" after crackers caught fire during a Nagar Kirtan on Saturday.

The SAD president said, "I am deeply pained to learn about the loss of lives. My thoughts are with the bereaved families & prayers with the injured Sangat to recover soon."

Badal also urged the state government to extend all possible help to the people in distress. (ANI)