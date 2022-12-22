Badarpur: History-sheeter stabbed to death, 2 arrested

New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI): Two persons were arrested for allegedly stabbing a history-sheeter to death in Delhi's Badarpur, the police informed on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the police received a phone call, with the caller saying that someone had stabbed his neighbour and that he had been shifted to the AIIMS.

Later, the police received information that the victim was declared brought dead at the AIIMS Trauma centre.

The incident took place behind the Shiv Mandir, Puran Camp, in the Tajpur Pahadi area of Badarpur, police said.

A team from Badarpur police station rushed to the spot and a crime team was called in to preserve the crime scene. The police said they were also scannning CCTV footage for leads.

Police said preliminary inquiry suggests that three persons stabbed the victim, identified as Keshav alias Kake (29). Of the three accused, two were identified as Vicky alias Ritik alias Shubham (23) and Kohinoor alias Chavanni (23).



The police informed that the deceased had a criminal history and was found to have been involved in four cases lodged for robbery, snatching and under Arms Act at Malviya Nagar, Jaitpur and Badarpur police stations.

On the basis of the statement of the deceased's nephew, Sujal, the police registered an FIR under sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A team was formed under the ACP Badarpur Joginder Joon and the overall supervision of Additional DCP-I, Surendra Choudhary for nabbing the accused.

The police said it traced the mobile numbers of the accused after enquirng locals. Two of the accused were arrested near a liquor shop at Molarband Extension bypass road.

The police also recovered a knife, which it said was used to commit the crime.

According to the police, the accused confessed their involvement in the crime. On interrogation, they revealed that the victim got into a fight with the accused, Kohinoor, at a marriage function on December 18. After the argument, the accused planned to teach him a lesson, police said.

Further, the police said Kohinoor was previously involved in an attempt to murder case while Vicky was wanted in two cases of attempt to murder and theft. (ANI)

