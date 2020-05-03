Badrinath highway reopens after 60 hours

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 3 (ANI): The Badrinath highway reopened on Sunday morning after being blocked for over 60 hours due to heavy snow in Joshimath, an official said.

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) opened the highway by using the JCB machines. They removed the 30 feet tall iceberg from a 100 meters long road.

For Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers at a few places with intense showers at isolated places in the State. (ANI)

