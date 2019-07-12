Badrinath: ITBP women personnel clean Alaknanda river banks during cleanliness drive

Uttarakhand [India], July 10 (ANI): Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) women personnel cleaned the banks of Alaknanda River in Badrinath during a Swachchhata (cleanliness) drive.

In the cleanliness drive conducted on Tuesday, ITBP women personnel were seen cleaning the river banks beneath a bridge.

As there is a high footfall of tourists and pilgrims this year, ITBP personnel are consistently extending a helping hand to the devotees to make their Char Dham Yatra more convenient and safe.

This year's Char Dham yatra started with the opening of portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on May 7. While doors of Kedarnath were thrown open for devotees on May 9, portals of Badrinath reopened on May 10.

The circuit of four ancient pilgrimage sites in the Indian state of Uttarakhand, i.e., Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is referred to as 'Char Dham Yatra'. (ANI)

