Badrinath priests slam U'khand minister's visit to shrine, call it breach of curfew norms

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], May 23 (ANI): Badrinath Temple priests have objected to the visit of Uttarakhand's COVID in-charge Dhan Singh Rawat and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to the shrine, calling it a breach of the COVID curfew norms.



The priests questioned the leaders' visit saying how they could come to Badrinath Dham when the state government has put a hold on 'Char Dham Yatra' for the general public in view of the COVID-19 situation.

This comes days after Uttarakhand High Court had slammed the state government for not ensuring that COVID protocols were followed while holding religious events like Kumbh Mela and Char Dham Yatra in the midst of the pandemic.

Earlier today, Rawat and several other BJP leaders had visited Badrinath Dham. (ANI)

